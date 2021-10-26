BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser Dinners
A BBQ, Ribs or Fish Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, November 5 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish or ribs. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, cake and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.
You Might Like
The Postscript: Buying Jeans
The Postscript:By Carrie Classon There are few things as daunting as buying jeans. I don’t buy jeans frequently enough to... read more