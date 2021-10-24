Today is Oct. 24

National Food Day

National Food Day focuses on healthy and nutritious food. The observance takes place annually on October 24th.

One of the themes of the day aims to help people to “Eat Real.” This theme is defined by “cutting back on sugar drinks, overly salted packaged foods and fatty, factory-farmed meats in favor of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and sustainably raised protein.” The observance involves some of the country’s most prominent food activists. Their vision includes food that can be healthy, affordable and produced. At the same time, the goal is to produce food with care for the environment, farm animals and the people who grow, harvest and serve it in mind.

The movement seeks a balance between nutrition, affordability and the environment. They strive to meet these goals by consistently addressing policy.

National Bologna Day

Each year on October 24th, people across the nation make a sandwich to participate in National Bologna Day. This would be a good day to have a bologna sandwich for lunch.

Sometimes this specialty meat is spelled baloney since that’s how many people pronounce it. However, the more common spelling is Bologna. That’s because it originated in the city of Bologna, Italy. This type of sausage is similar to the Italian mortadella. The finely ground pork or beef sausage or a combination is smoked and cured. In Italy, bologna includes a variety of spices not found in American bologna. In fact, in the United States, regulations require American bologna to be finely ground and without visible lard pieces. It hardly resembles anything found in Italy. It can also be made from chicken, turkey, venison, or soy protein.

National Mother-in-Law Day

National Mother-in-Law Day on the fourth Sunday in October honors that special woman who brought the love of your life into this world.

Like Mother’s Day in May, this day celebrates the other mom in many people’s lives. She makes room for her expanding family. While opening her arms wide, she babysits and gives advice. From swapping holidays to putting extra leaves in the table, the mother-in-law aims for her children to be whole and secure.

Sometimes, it takes years to develop a relationship with your mother-in-law. In other cases, an immediate bond is made. When their children are happy and healthy in their relationships, it makes their jobs as mothers-in-law easy. All they have to do is love their children.

The day honors all that mothers-in-law do to support their children’s families. From the newest to the more mature relationships, each and every family member knows the mother-in-law is a vital part of the family.

Smart food choices for kids

Nutritious foods are a valuable commodity in the fight against childhood obesity. Obesity is a serious medical condition that affects people of all ages — children and adolescents included. Children who gain extra pounds may develop health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol later in life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says obesity affects about 14.4 million children and adolescents in the United States.

Combatting obesity may come down to helping children make smarter food choices through the years. These strategies can inspire kids to choose healthy foods.

• Offer items that are colorful. People tend to eat with their eyes and noses, and a colorful meal that looks good may encourage kids to dive in.

• Parents can set a positive example by choosing healthy foods as well.

• Involve kids in cooking meals, as they might be more inclined to eat healthy dishes they helped to prepare.

• Make “junk food” at home so you can control the ingredients and portion sizes.

• Tie foods to desired results. Let children know that eating lean proteins may improve sports performance or that certain fruits and vegetables can make their hair and skin look good.

• Praise children when they choose healthy foods.