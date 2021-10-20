Traffic accident fatality on Highway 62

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at about 08:29 a.m., Officers were dispatched to 4500 Hwy 62 N, Orange, Texas in reference to a traffic accident, involving an 18-wheeler and bicyclist.

Upon arrival, patrol officers found a white male subject, who was later identified as Russell Jay Gibbs, 65 years of age. Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene and pronounced Gibbs deceased. Orange Police Department investigators were summoned to the scene. At this time this case is being investigated by the Orange Police Department Detective Division.