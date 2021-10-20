Spindletop Center mourns passing of board member Gus Harris

BEAUMONT, TX – Spindletop Center sadly announces that Gus Harris, a Trustee for Spindletop Center since 1980, died Monday, October 18, 2021.

“I am heartbroken that our long-time board member, Gus Harris, died suddenly” said Holly Borel, chief executive officer of Spindletop Center. “His 41 years of service to the center and the most vulnerable in our communities can’t be measured and his loss will be hard felt.”

Gus worked as a successful engineer for DuPont for over 40 years before retirement. In addition to that, Gus served as a Spindletop Center board member representing Orange County for 41 years, 6 of those years as the Board Chair, and was on the board of the Texas Council Risk Management Fund for more than 20 years.

Gus left a lasting impact on Southeast Texas by playing an important role in the growth of the community. During his retirement, he served as the Chief Properties Officer of the local Stark Foundation, helping them build the popular attraction known as the Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center in Orange.

“Gus had a calm, thoughtful manner,” said Borel. “His knowledge and experience was unmatched.”