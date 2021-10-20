PHOTO GALLERY: TAN Healthcare is expanding, accepting new clients

After two years of planning, Triangle Area Network (TAN Healthcare), located at 3737 North 16th Street in Orange, is currently working on renovations and will relocate in December. The move is not far as it is two doors from its current location but will increase the size of the facility by 2,100 square feet.

“We have been at this location for five years,” TAN Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Dena Gray Hughes said. “We have added services, such as Behavioral Health and Pediatrics which also requires adding staff.”

With the additional services, the organization has outgrown its current space.

“There is a huge need for behavioral health and we are meeting that need,” Hughes said. “We are also seeing an increase in the need for pediatrics.”

A pediatric nurse practitioner joined the center earlier this year.

“When a mother calls for a child, it is not just one child but three or four children,” Hughes said. “We needed to be able to help them all.”

The Healthcare center also offers telehealth and medication delivery if needed.

“We have some from as far as Houston and some from Louisiana who come because of the services we offer,” Hughes said. “If we cannot assist them, they know we will point them in the direction needed.”

While they offer a ‘sliding scale’ they also see what they refer to as full cost patients or those with insurance.

“You have a dedicated provider here,” Hughes said. “So you are able to develop a relationship with your provider and you know you will see the same one every time.”

TAN Healthcare also has a pharmacy which is not dedicated solely for it’s patients.

“Every patient has a case manager which helps elevate any barriers a person may have in getting healthcare,” Hughes said.

Barriers could be the inability to afford the copay for a MRI, a mammogram, or the co-pay for a specialist.

“A person could be in a ‘doughnut’ and unable to pay for their medication at that time,” Hughes said. “These are just some of the barriers we are able to eliminate. There are a lot of possibilities and options.”

TAN was also recognized as a 2nd Responder during the disasters in the area.

“After a disaster, your first concern is for safety and security. The second concern is medical,” Hughes said. “We are here, and can help navigate without barriers to care.”

Through access to an exchange, with the persons permission, TAN can confirm one has a prescription and can help them get it replaced when it is lost due to a disaster such as a hurricane.

“We utilize the tools we have to make it easier for you,” Hughes said. “We assisted a lady get access to Ibuterol and the machine to use it after a storm. It was crucial to help her breath well. This was the need that needed to be filled.”

Through grants and donors, the facility was able to obtain the funds needed for the larger location so they could continue to help others by eliminating barriers.

“Each department has unique resource tools. We are a place to rely on for medical needs. We can help interpret labs, if that is the need.”

“We are working on adding a Dental Mobile service,” TAN Healthcare Manager Shannon Lester said.

Lester added the facility also offers testing for COVID as well as vaccinations for the coronavirus. One must call for an appointment, but same day appointments are available.

“We also offer walk-ins if your primary care physician is unable to see you,” Lester said.

TAN signed a 10 years lease on the new facility.

“We want people to know we are here and be able to access us easily,” Hughes said.

TAN also has bilingual staff as well as an agreement with Lamar University for sign language interpretation when needed.

TAN Healthcare has been part of the healthcare fabric of Southeast Texas for the past 30 years. Today, TAN Healthcare is a comprehensive health center that offers primary care including chronic disease management, behavioral health, pharmacy services, and navigation. Care is provided at the two locations in Beaumont and Orange, as well as Chambers, Jasper, Liberty and Newton counties through mobile clinic services. Its Mission: TAN Healthcare is committed to serving the health needs of individuals and families in our area, in a way that the best possible health care is available to the community with TAN Healthcare being their medical home of choice.