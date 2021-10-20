Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 10-19
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 10.19.21
81 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Oct 12- Oct 18. (25 confirmed, 56 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
51-60yo (15 cases)
71-80yo (14 cases)
41-50yo (13 cases)
Monthly Trends
Cases for Orange County over the last month have continued to decrease. Listed below are the reflected trends.
9/21-9/27: 254 new cases
9/28-10/4: 102 new cases
10/4-10/11: 63 new cases
10/12-10/18: 81 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
9/21-9/27: 49 new cases
9/28-10/4: 8 new cases
10/4-10/11: 7 new cases
10/12-10/18: 5 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 4 cases currently being hospitalized:
All 4 unvaccinated
1 on ventilator
