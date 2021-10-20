Lamar set to induct 2020 Hall of Honor Class Saturday

BEAUMONT, Texas – Due to the COVID pandemic, the Lamar University Cardinals Hall of Honor Class of 2020 has had to wait a full year to be recognized, but the day has finally arrived. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 11:30 a.m., in the Setzer Center Ballroom, LU will welcome seven new members to the Cardinals Hall of Honor.

Limited seating is still available for the induction ceremony. Tickets are $35 and can be ordered through the LU Ticket Office by calling (409) 880-7168.

The seven inductees include five different sports and an administrator who spent 40 years with the university. From an All-American on the diamond to a point guard who helped guide the Cardinals through one of their best runs in program history, to arguably the best women’s tennis player in school history, the 2020 class represents six decades of success at Lamar University.

The newest members to the Hall of Honor include Michael Ambort (baseball, 2004-07), Norman Bellard (men’s basketball, 1976-79), Larry Blackmon (track and field, 1970-72), Dr. Hsing-wei Chu (administrator, 1995-2020), Thomas Gage (football, 1969-72), Mariaryeni Gutierrez (women’s tennis, 2006-10) and J.C. Modica (track and field, 1961-64).