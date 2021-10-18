United Way, Dow to present Together Thursdays

United Way of Orange County and Dow are pleased to present two FREE outdoor concerts this month taking place at the Orange Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange, Texas!

The Drywater Band will perform on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The Drywater Band’s high-energy live show is dance focused and covers a wide variety of genres including Top 40, Pop, Rock and a little bit of Classic Soul! The band encourages audience participation and engages the audience with lots of dance floor interaction. Performing with us will be James Oneal, Lenora White, and Bryce Shaver.

Kin Faux is a country group out of San Antonio, Texas. Touring nationally, Kin Faux is a high energy Texas/Red Dirt Country band with influences including Charlie Daniels, Alabama and more. Their show will have some virtuosic fiddle and strong vocal harmonies, as well as blistering guitar work! Performing with Kin Faux band members include Rico Gonzalez, Jakey Black, Ross Barkey, and Dan Currier.

There will also be several food trucks setup each evening including Antojo Mexicano, Wing Junkies, Big Daddy’s Food Trailer, and The Ice Cream Shack; Funnel’d will also be there on October 28th.

This is a family friendly event happening Thursday, October 21st and Thursday, October 28th. The food trucks will be ready to serve at 6:00 each evening, and the bands will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be outdoor games including Cornhole, Jumbo Jenga, Connect 4, Bean Bag Bucketz, Kan Jam, and Ladder Golf. Coolers are allowed, but no pets. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

