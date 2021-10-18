Quinn Minute – My average face

by Rix Quinn

Have you ever been told you look like somebody famous?

A couple years ago, several friends and I sat around a lunch table, and tried to judge who our companions resembled. My friend Jim said, “Quinn, you just have a generic face.

“That’s not an insult,” he added. “You look like somebody everybody knows, but whose name they can’t remember.”

I had to admit Jim was right. As I surveyed our group, I quickly identified people who looked sorta like presidents, or movie stars, or astronauts, or even one of the Three Stooges.

But, I look like the guy you see at the mall, but you can’t remember which store I work at. Or, I resemble a teacher you liked in high school, or one of the relief pitchers on your favorite baseball team.

Sometimes I’m grateful for my average face. When I was in my 20s, it was a real money-saver. How?

In my town are two seminaries, where folks train to be ministers. I’ve had many jobs in my life, but preacher is definitely not one.

However, for a few years, one restaurant recognized me as a young, bright seminarian. Whenever I went there, they greeted me warmly, and ask how I was doing in my religious studies.

I told the cashiers they had me mixed up with an actual preacher, but they didn’t believe me. They frequently gave me free soft drinks, or a complimentary meal.

I have wondered whatever happened to that young preacher who looked like me. Did he eat free as often as I did?

I often took my first dates to the restaurant. If that particular date didn’t like me, I hadn’t spent much money on her.

Sadly, my face aged out of the eager young student look, and I began to resemble somebody’s cousin. I became the guy you think you’ve seen at a family reunion, but are not sure what branch of the family.

However, my face is slowly sagging into that of a kindly uncle, one who tells funny stories and is welcome everyone.

Which means, pretty soon, people may think they actually know me…and I can maybe get offered some free meals again!

