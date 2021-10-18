October 18, 2021

LC-M Tennis team rolls past El Campo in Area Round

By Van Wade

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Team Tennis Team continues to roll through their competition.

The Bears throttled El Campo 15-4 and will now advance to the Region III quarterfinals. The district champion Bears zipped past Splendora 10-5 in the bidistrict round of the playoffs as well.

