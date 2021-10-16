Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.27-10.3.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 27 – October 3, 2021:
Monday, Sept. 27
- Disturbance at the 3000 block of Woodcock Road in Orange
- Burglary on Farm to Market 1130 in Orange
- Theft at the 6100 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 5700 block of Tyler Street in Vidor
Tuesday, Sept. 28
- Theft on State Hwy. 87 North in Orange
- Theft at the 100 block of Glidden Road in Orange
- Theft at the 200 block of Four Oaks Ranch Road in Vidor
Wednesday, Sept. 29
- Traffic violation at the 5000 block of Caribou in Orange. One was arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon.
- Assault in process at the 5000 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
Thursday, Sept. 30
- Pursuit. Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted Vidor Police Department in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 10 in Orange
- Missing person on Wagner Drive in Orange
- Assault at the 8300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
Friday, Oct. 1
- Suspicious person at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Threats at the 900 block of Honeybee Lane in Vidor
- Follow up to a text message in reference to animal cruelty
- Disturbance at the 9100 block of Northridge Drive in Orange
Saturday, Oct. 2
- Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor
- Suspicious person near Farm to Market Road 1131 and Four Oaks Ranch Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 1100 block of Henry Street in Vidor
Sunday, Oct. 3
- Threats at the 3400 block of Hudson Road in Orange
- Animal bite at the 7800 block of East Wooten Drive in Orange
- Assault on Edgar Brown Drive in Orange
- Robbery at the 1400 block of West Freeway in Rose City.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
