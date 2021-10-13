Keep Orange County Beautiful to host Electronic Waste Collection

Keep Orange County Beautiful is hosting an E-Waste Collection Day from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 at the Orange Baptist Hospital parking lot located at 608 Strickland Drive in Orange.

E-Waste to be collected that day will include computers and laptops, hard drives, monitors, printers, power cords, cell phones, tablets, fax, scanners, UPS, batteries, electric appliances, TVs.

Orange County residents are encouraged to clear out their back rooms, garages and offices and recycle their electronic waste (“E-Waste”).

Not only are the bulk and sizes of these devices bad for our landfills, but all of them contain at least one or two chemicals that can be highly toxic.

The need to keep E-waste out of our landfills is becoming a major issue with municipalities and businesses – and should be foremost in the minds of the general public as well.

“We all have old electronics hanging around the house and garage” said Sandra Cash, Chair of Keep Orange County Beautiful. “We need to make sure that those old ones do not go into the landfill, but are recycled.”

Funding for this event has been received from TCEQ – Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and SETX Resource Conservation & Development Inc.