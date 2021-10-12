Jean Ann Trout Jones was born March 26, 1956 in Orange Texas. She resided in Jasper, Texas having lived in Orange, Newton and Woodville. She was 65 years young.

She went to Lutcher Stark High School. Her life Occupation started as an unpaid candy striper at Jones Rest Home. She moved naturally into Nurse’s Aide and graduated from Lamar as a Licensed Vocational Nurse in 1989. She worked at many of the hospitals, and nursing homes in the golden triangle. She also raised three children and a husband while doing all those things. She has survived advanced esophageal Cancer since 2003.

Jean Ann Trout Jones was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy Ivan Trout, Mary Francis Ross Trout, and oldest son Christopher Ivan Dock Jones.

She is survived by spouse Randy Dock Jones, and her other children, daughter in law Sherry Jones, Jonathan Isaac Daine Jones, Ashlyn, Melissa Renee’ Doris Jones and furbaby Ezekial. Her adoptive family (Trouts and especially Souders in Pennsylvania). Grandchildren Sheena, Richard, Jeremy, Tina, Joshua, Jennifer and Christian.

Greatgrandchildren Shayla, Emily, Trisdin, Jacienda, Alyssa, Jason, Noah, Gunner, Raiden, and Jasmine.

There will be no public service. There will be a memorial page constructed on her facebook account.

She was much loved, and will be greatly missed.