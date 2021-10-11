WO-S Student Council has fun in Granger 5K event
West Orange-Stark High School student council members participated in the annual Granger Chevrolet 5k run. Alicia Odom and Gideon Richardson passed out water bottles to the runners. Proceeds go to United Way. Congratulations go to Daylann Bynum for winning third place within his division! Thank you to the HS staff and students who participated in the event.
