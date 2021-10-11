October 11, 2021

Photo courtesy WOCCISD

WO-S Student Council has fun in Granger 5K event

By Van Wade

Published 9:41 am Monday, October 11, 2021

West Orange-Stark High School student council members participated in the annual Granger Chevrolet 5k run. Alicia Odom and Gideon Richardson passed out water bottles to the runners. Proceeds go to United Way. Congratulations go to Daylann Bynum for winning third place within his division! Thank you to the HS staff and students who participated in the event.

