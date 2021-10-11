Orange Police Beat 10.8-10.10.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 8 – October 14, 2021:
Friday, Oct. 8
- Criminal trespass at the 3800 block of Anderson Villa
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Link Ave
- Theft at the 1500 block of Link Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10.
Saturday, Oct. 9
- Threats at the 1700 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at the 400 block of Camellia
Sunday, Oct. 10
- Ordinance violation at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Warrant at the 700 block of Burton Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
