Orange County marriage licenses issued 10.4-10.8.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 4 – October 8, 2021:
Jayden A. Cannon and Kenleigh B. Leggett
Frank D. Rogers and Alexi M. Valastro
Jacob A. Lemoine and Brittnie R. Powell
Craig H. Allen and Jana M. Stevens
Gale E. Smith, Jr. and Kimberly A. Heath
Nathan Harding and Shanna M. Trahan
Jeren D. Clippa and Crystal A. Schmidt
Tristan D. Galland and Chelsea R. LaPointe
Joshua W. Finnefrock and Kristyn A. Davis
Wesley W. Granger, Jr. and Jennifer J. Talcott
Raul Martin, IV and China E. Burks
Joseph W. Chandler, III and Sydney A. Koxlien
Daniel E. Breland and Robbi Murphy
Kodie J. Jeffcoats and Peyton A. Scroggins
James D. Slaughter and Marlie E. Lee
