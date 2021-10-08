Police investigate homicide
On Thursday, October 7, 2021, at about 11:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to 610 Burton Ave, Orange, Texas in reference to a black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The male subject was later identified as John Wolford Flanagan, 33, and was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).
You Might Like
OPD searches for missing man
The City of Orange Police Department is currently investigating a missing persons case. Samarius Anderson, 25, was last seen on... read more