Lady Cardinals down Lady Bobcats in 4

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals kept their perfect District 22-4A record intact Friday by downing the Orangefield Lady Bobcats 25-18, 25-12, 23-25, 25-10 at Cardinal Gym.

Leaders for the Lady Cardinals (33-4, 8-0) were:

Harlee Tupper 20 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 20 digs

Demi Carter 8 kills, 4 aces, 3 block, 12 digs

Morgan Louvier 7 kills 4 aces 2 blocks 18 digs

Caryss Carpenter 5 kills 4 aces 2 blocks 17 digs

Taryn Doiron 6 kills, 1 ace, 1 block 39 assists

Lauren Richter 4 aces, 6 digs

Ashley Hale 9 digs

Makenna Carey 3 kills

Leaders for the Lady Bobcats (24-9, 6-2) were:

Kills – Madison Greenway 12, Mackenzie Haley 5

Digs – Madison Greenway 18, Libby Thurman and Alayna Dodd 10

Blocks – Greenlea Oldham and Kylie Mouton each had 2

Assists – Faith Burnette 16, Brianna Moore 11

Aces – Libby Thurman 3, Harleigh Rawls 2

The Lady Bobcats will host Lumberton Tuesday while the Lady Cardinals travel to Silsbee.

In other District 22-4A action, the LC-M Lady Bears (18-17, 5-3) captured a 25-16, 25-8, 25-8) district road win at West Orange-Stark.