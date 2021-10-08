Lady Cardinals down Lady Bobcats in 4
BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals kept their perfect District 22-4A record intact Friday by downing the Orangefield Lady Bobcats 25-18, 25-12, 23-25, 25-10 at Cardinal Gym.
Leaders for the Lady Cardinals (33-4, 8-0) were:
Harlee Tupper 20 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 20 digs
Demi Carter 8 kills, 4 aces, 3 block, 12 digs
Morgan Louvier 7 kills 4 aces 2 blocks 18 digs
Caryss Carpenter 5 kills 4 aces 2 blocks 17 digs
Taryn Doiron 6 kills, 1 ace, 1 block 39 assists
Lauren Richter 4 aces, 6 digs
Ashley Hale 9 digs
Makenna Carey 3 kills
Leaders for the Lady Bobcats (24-9, 6-2) were:
Kills – Madison Greenway 12, Mackenzie Haley 5
Digs – Madison Greenway 18, Libby Thurman and Alayna Dodd 10
Blocks – Greenlea Oldham and Kylie Mouton each had 2
Assists – Faith Burnette 16, Brianna Moore 11
Aces – Libby Thurman 3, Harleigh Rawls 2
The Lady Bobcats will host Lumberton Tuesday while the Lady Cardinals travel to Silsbee.
In other District 22-4A action, the LC-M Lady Bears (18-17, 5-3) captured a 25-16, 25-8, 25-8) district road win at West Orange-Stark.
