OrangeYouBold: Plant your eyes on me

Hello beautiful people. Can you believe October is in full swing? It seems like yesterday was January 1st, but it was not. The year is wrapping up and it has been another adventure so far.

I needed to run into the store Sunday for a variety of items. There were no buggies available on the side I entered so I was forced to go to the other side of the store. The next thing I know I am in the gardening section and nowhere near the grocery side. My point is that I did not intentionally go to this side of the store, but I am glad I did. Why?

Since you asked, I stumbled upon a great sale. I discovered an entire rack of plants and succulents on clearance so naturally I had to save them. I was able to bring home several new friends for a great price.

Check your stores for gardening sales. Plants are wonderful gifts. A plant in a beautiful pot that you have tended to and grown is a very thoughtful gift.

Reshape your thinking when it comes to giving. A plant is not the perfect gift for everyone but if use your context clues and you will know if it is the perfect gift.

Remember Orange has several local nurseries and big box stores that sell plants and beautiful pots.

I would consider an aloe vera plant because it has multiple uses, it is durable, and it is a beautiful plant. I have received an aloe vera plant on two occasions and they have been two of my most treasured gifts.

You can add beautiful accessories to these plants for the beginner like gloves, water globes, and pots. There are endless possibilities.

What are you waiting for? Get in your car and go explore the store and the nurseries.

I have found that plants are extremely therapeutic for me and relieves stress. They bring great joy to most and for the record, I do not have a green thumb. I have been known to bring a plant to the brink of death on several occasions, but they always live.

I love plant talk so email me any pointers or questions you may have to orangeyoubold@gmail.com. I hope you find a wonderful plant on your adventure. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.