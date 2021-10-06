Orange County Covid-19 cases continue to decrease

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 10.5.21

102 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Sep 28- Oct 4. (44 confirmed, 58 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

21-30yo (20 cases)

31-40yo (16 cases)

61-70yo (15 cases)

Monthly Trends

Cases for Orange County over the last three weeks have continued to decrease. Listed below are the reflected trends.

9/7-9/13: 513 new cases

9/14-9/20: 372 new cases

9/21-9/27: 254 new cases

9/28-10/4: 102 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

9/7-9/13: 111 new cases

9/14-9/20: 77 new cases

9/21-9/27: 49 new cases

9/28-10/4: 8 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 17 cases currently being hospitalized:

2 were fully vaccinated

15 were not vaccinated

3 on ventilator