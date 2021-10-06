OPINION- From the editor: What a fun weekend

Thank you, Leigh Ann Dallas, Hillary Gravett, Brandy Judice and Steve Jones for all the hard work you put into making Orangetober Festival happen.

When I first heard over 11,000 pumpkins were going to be on display, I was sure I misheard the number. Then it was repeated, and again repeated. When I saw the way they decorated the grounds at the festival site, I was impressed with the thought for detail and how they used the different shapes and colors to add enhance each design. This is not something they thought of overnight. This took time and a great deal of work to bring it together.

The turnout for the events over the weekend, both at Orangetober Festival and at Depot Day, reflected the desire for an event in the area.

I do hope this Orangetober Festival is an inaugural event with many more to come. It was an example of thinking outside the box. As with any event, each year improves and becomes bigger and better than the last. However, I would not challenge Team Orangetober Fest to bring in more pumpkins.

It is my understanding each pumpkin was set out with a small staff of four people. That is a lot of pumpkins for just four people!

When you see someone from the city, remember to thank them for the incredible event they had and let them know how much you enjoyed it.

Too many times these days we only let someone know when they are doing something wrong and forget to say, “Good job.”

Great job to all those involved with Depot Day and Orangetober Festival! The events made for a fun-filled weekend that will be talked about for years to come.

Dawn Burleigh is general manager and editor of The Orange Leader. She can be reached at dawn.burleigh@orangeleader.com