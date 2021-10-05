Lady Bobcats swarm Silsbee in sweep

ORANGEFIELD – Starting off the second half of the District 22-4A volleyball campaign with some flair, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats took care of the Silsbee Lady Tigers in quick fashion Tuesday night at Bobcat Gym as they strolled to a convincing 25-9, 25-18, 25-13 victory.

The Lady Bobcats (24-8, 6-1) got it done against the Lady Tigers (1-6 in district) in numerous ways as they were clicking on all cylinders.

Orangefield picked up 31 kills while the Lady Tigers had just 15. The Lady Bobcat offense was set up well by the likes of Faith Burnette and Brianna Moore as they set up their teammates so well throughout the match.

Mackenzie Haley led the Lady Bobcats with 10 kills. Madison Greenway notched eight kills while Greenlea Oldham had six, Kylie Mouton three and Burnette and Kenadie Dubois two apiece.

Kearstyn Hall paced the Lady Tigers with five kills. Cadrian Martin and Jena Warden had four apiece while Eleya Moore contributed two.

The Lady Bobcats did a lot of their scoring off their own service game as they racked up 51 service points and seven aces while the Lady Tigers had 16 points and two aces.

Moore racked up 17 points off her service game, one more than the Lady Tigers had all night. Harleigh Rawls served up 14 points and two aces. Greenway had eight points and three aces. Libby Thurman had five points and an ace while Burnette had three points and an ace and Haley added three points.

Bailey Pate led the Lady Tigers with five points. Moore had four points and an ace. Hall had three points while Sadie Glaz had an ace.

The Lady Bobcats went on a 13-0 spurt in Game One to race out to a 20-7 edge to help capture that one.

Silsbee battled hard in Game Two and had it tied at 14-14 and got as close as 19-17 again before the Lady Bobcats closed it out with a 6-1 run.

Orangefield went on a 10-1 run in Game Three to snag a 19-8 cushion before closing out the match.

The Lady Bobcats will visit Bridge City Friday for a huge Orange County matchup.