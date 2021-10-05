Bridge City chimes in at No. 5 in latest volleyball state rankings
Here is this week’s Texas High School Girls Coaches Association State volleyball poll:
Class 2A (includes Class 1A)
- Crawford 31-6
- Beckville 33-4
- Iola 29-7
- Wink 29-3
- Fayetteville 33-1
- Thrall 26-7
- Bremond 26-2
- Bosqueville 30-1
- San Isidro 25-4
- Albany 22-3
- Tom Bean 22-4
- Cayuga 24-5
- Yorktown 22-5
- Blum 17-11
- Northside 19-6
- Schulenburg 25-9
- Frost 17-5
- Benjamin 26-6
- Evadale 27-9
- Sulphur Bluff 17-6
- Hawkins 15-3
- Johnson City 22-10
- Freer 12-2
- Veribest 22-5
- Strawn 16-4
Class 3A
- White Oak 29-1
- East Bernard 33-1
- Big Sandy Harmony 23-1
- Holliday 29-5
- Hardin 29-5
- Bushland 24-4
- Lorena 26-4
- Gunter 23-6
- Troy 23-4
- Fairfield 27-6
- Shallowater 30-4
- Brazos 27-9
- Scurry-Rosser 21-4
- Natalia 18-4
- Boyd 20-5
- Columbus 26-7
- Grandview 23-8
- Lyford 19-5
- Franklin 25-9
- Blue Ridge 19-4
- Brownfield 21-4
- Prairiland 15-5
- Anderson-Shiro 19-6
- Atlanta 16-6
- Randolph 23-10
Class 4A
- Farmersville 32-1
- Hereford 34-2
- Celina 29-1
- Carthage 28-4
- Bridge City 31-4
- Bellville 27-8
- Decatur 24-7
- Wimberley 22-7
- China Spring 23-9
- Pleasanton 30-3
- Kennedale 25-5
- Rockport-Fulton 23-8
- San Elizario 22-6
- Godley 26-7
- Stephenville 21-10
- Brownsboro 18-5
- Hargrave 18-4
- Benbrook 22-8
- Bullard 19-8
- Needville 22-11
- Paris 19-7
- Midland Greenwood 27-6
- Graham 25-8
- Boerne 22-9
- Iowa Park 24-12
Class 5A
- Dallas Highland Park 28-5
- College Station 29-2
- Leander Rouse 26-11
- McKinney North 18-6
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 31-5
- Lucas Lovejoy 27-6
- Dripping Springs 27-14
- Barbers Hill 31-3
- Lufkin 30-4
- New Braunfels Canyon 31-8
- Frisco Reedy 21-6
- Gregory Portland 29-8
- Mission Veteran’s Memorial 23-7
- Colleyville Heritage 30-9
- Austin Anderson 23-5
- Mission Pioneer 29-3
- El Paso Burges 21-4
- Midlothian 27-7
- Justin Northwest 20-9
- Lake Creek 22-8
- Lubbock Cooper 28-10
- Manvel 25-11
- San Antonio McCollum 20-5
- Amarillo 25-11
- Fulshear 26-12
Class 6A
- Flower Mound 30-3
- San Antonio Brandeis 33-2
- Arlington Martin 27-2
- Pearland Dawson 31-4
- Houston Cypress Ranch 31-3
- El Paso Franklin 34-3
- Austin 31-5
- V.R. Eaton 27-2
- Smithson Valley 28-4
- The Woodlands 32-5
- Austin Lake Travis 31-10
- Klein 28-8
- San Antonio Reagan 34-6
- Katy Tompkins 26-5
- Laredo United 23-4
- Harlingen 28-5
- Garland Sachse 26-9
- Round Rock 29-10
- Denton Guyer 15-9
- Ridge Point 25-9
- Austin Vandegrift 28-9
- Plano West 21-7
- San Antonio O’Connor 24-10
- Laredo Alexander 17-8
- Lewisville Marcus 23-6
