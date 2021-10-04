Today is Oct 4

World Animal Day

While he may be rolling in his grave to discover that he was not the first person to be able to talk to animals, Doctor Doolittle would almost certainly be a keen advocate of World Animal Day which takes place on the Feast of St Francis of Assisi, October 4th. Started in 1931 in Italy, this annual celebration of all things furry is now a popular day in which we remember the important role that animals have to play in our world, as well as the people who devote their lives working to protect and care for them. To get into the festive mood on October 4th you are encouraged to ditch the fur fabrics, refuse to buy products tested on animals and – probably of greater concern to the majority of folk – convert to vegetarianism.

**

Child Health Day-also known as National Child Health Day-is a day that’s observed on the first Monday in October. It’s a day that recognizes the need for children to have adequate healthcare in order to remain healthy and grow up strong. It’s also a day to look for ways to improve access to healthcare for low-income families. And the final reason for the creation of this holiday is to educate the citizens of the U.S to make them aware of the necessity of medical care for all children in the country.

In 1928, the U.S Congress issued a joint resolution enabling the President of the U.S to issue a proclamation yearly to recognize Child Health Day. When this resolution was first passed, the holiday was set to occur yearly on May 1st and it remained that way for the next 32-years. Then, in 1960, the date was changed from the 1st of May to the first Monday in October.

An interesting fact about this observance, however, was that it was observed before Congress even issued the proclamation in 1928. The American Federation of Labor and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs pressed U.S President Coolidge to issue a Child Health Day proclamation while the bill was still winding its way through Congress.

**

National Taco Day

National Taco Day is a holiday that celebrates the traditional Mexican dish and is celebrated annually on October 4th. While most people know what a taco is, not everyone agrees on the definition of the best taco. Some people like their tacos in soft tortilla shells, while others prefer hard shells. It is also a dish that can be filled with just about anything – from beans and rice to beef, chicken, fish and just about anything else you can think to fill it with. However, there is one thing that most people can agree on: tacos are delicious!

The best way to celebrate National Taco Day is by enjoying a delicious taco. Be sure to take advantage of National Taco Day Deals to get the best bargain. It’s also a good day to learn about the history of the taco and the contributions made to America by Mexican immigrants.

On this holiday, there are a variety of different deals offered by restaurants which serve tacos. Some may offer discounted tacos (some as cheap as a $1) and some may even offer free ones. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled in the days prior to this holiday to find out which taco deals can be had.