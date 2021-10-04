Orange Police Beat 10.1-10.3.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 1 – October 3, 2021:
Friday, Oct. 1
- Theft at the 1300 block of West John Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Sunset
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4900 block of Meeks Drive
Saturday, Oct. 2
- Warrant at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Farm to Market Road 1130 at City Limit sign
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Simmons Drive
- Assault at the 100 block of East Florida Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Burton Ave
Sunday, Oct. 3
- Disturbance at the 2200 block of Spring Oak Lane
- Harassment at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Deadly conduct at the 700 block of 2nd Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Burton
- Damaged property at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
