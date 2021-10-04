October 4, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.1-10.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:35 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 1 – October 3, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 1

  • Theft at the 1300 block of West John Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Sunset
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4900 block of Meeks Drive

Saturday, Oct. 2

  • Warrant at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Farm to Market Road 1130 at City Limit sign
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Simmons Drive
  • Assault at the 100 block of East Florida Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Burton Ave

Sunday, Oct. 3

  • Disturbance at the 2200 block of Spring Oak Lane
  • Harassment at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Deadly conduct at the 700 block of 2nd Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Burton
  • Damaged property at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

