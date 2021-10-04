Nominations Sought for Mayor’s Arts Awards

LAKE CHARLES – The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA and the City of Lake Charles are currently accepting nominations from the public for persons to be honored at the 2021 Mayor’s Arts Awards ceremony which will be at L’Auberge Lake Charles on November 10th.

The Mayor’s Arts Awards honors those working in the arts by recognizing the contributions of Southwest Louisiana’s creative workers, patrons, and artists to the region’s culture. Mayor Nic Hunter will present the awards to each recipient.

“In spite of the trial and tribulations our area has faced recently, our creative community has not stopped entertaining and bringing color to our world.” stated Devan Corbello, Arts & Humanities Council Executive Director. “The Mayor’s Arts Awards is the perfect place to honor those who help inspire our creative side.”

The categories include Artist of the Year, Citizen of the Arts, Citizen of the Humanities, Arts Educator of the Year, Arts Organization of the Year, and Patron of the Year. The Keystone Award is also given to an individual who works diligently behind the scenes, without whom programs and performances would not be possible.

Award winners are chosen by an independent panel and the recipients will be notified individually. This year’s event will be held at L’Auberge Lake Charles at a small banquet ceremony. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 2021-mayors-arts-awards- tickets-183620974277

The event is sponsored by The City of Lake Charles, L’Auberge Lake Charles, and the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA.

Those who wish to nominate an organization, individual, or group can download a nomination form at www.artscouncilswla.org/ events/whats-coming-up/mayors- art-awards/.

Nominations must be received by the Arts Council office no later than Friday, October 15, 2021. For more information about this year’s Mayor’s Arts Awards, call the Arts Council at 439-2787 or email Devan Corbello at devanc@artscouncilswla.org.