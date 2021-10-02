Community Calendar 10.2-10.7.21

Oct. 2

Depot Day

Depot Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at The Orange Train Depot Museum. Admission is free for all ages. Activities include kiddie train, bounce house, petting zoo, balloon artist, pony rides, food and craft vendors, train exhibit, tours of the Depot. Live entertainment will include RealStage Mobile Entertainment, Orange Community Players, and Orange Blossom Dancers.

Oct. 7

Breakfast Connection

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Breakfast Connections at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, October 7 at First Financial Bank in Orange.