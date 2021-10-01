October 1, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 9.15 -9.21.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:00 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 15 – September 21, 2021:

Wednesday, Sept. 15

  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1000 block of Main Street
  • Burglary at the 1000 block of Old Hwy 90
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 700 block of Main Street
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at Farm to Market Road 1132 and State Hwy 12

Thursday, Sept. 16

  • Two reports of theft at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Suspicious activity at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Assist other agency at the 1100 block of Henry

Friday, Sept. 17

  • Warrant at the 100 block of Main Street
  • Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Assault at the 600 block of Main Street

Saturday, Sept. 18

  • Assist other agency at the 1000 block of Old Hwy. 90
  • Damaged property at the 600 block of Main Street

Sunday, Sept. 19

  • Child fondling reported
  • Warrant at the 100 block of Main Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the Flea Market
  • Suspicious person at the 600 block of Main Street
  • Found property at the 700 block of Greenbriar Street

Monday, Sept. 20

  • Warrant at the 500 block of Sargent Street
  • Assist other agency at Interstate 10 eastbound at Cow Bayou overpass
  • Burglary at the 800 block of Sarver Street

Tuesday, Sept. 21

  • Warrant service at the 400 block of Sargent Street
  • Fraud at the 1000 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

