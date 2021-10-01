Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425