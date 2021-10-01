Honey Bears Pink Out Clinic set for Oct. 9

The Honey Bears will host a Pink Out Clinic for girls in Pre-K through 5th grade from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the high school gym. The cost of registration is $40 for those who pay ahead of time and $45 for those who pay the day of the clinic.

This event helps raise money for their competitions and it allows the Honey Bears to share their joy of dancing with others.

The girls who sign up will participate in the one-day clinic and will also perform a dance during halftime at the home football game on Oct. 15. The game begins at 7 p.m. and girls must meet in the drill team room at 5:30 p.m.

Participants will receive a personalized t-shirt on the day of the performance.

Sign-up forms for pre-registration are due Oct. 1 and must be turned into the high school office.

Girls are encouraged to dress comfortably and wear tennis or jazz shoes. They will learn the school fight song, alma mater, and a short field routine.