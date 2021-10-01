October 1, 2021

Alzheimer’s Insights: Walk Season is Here

By Dawn Burleigh

Scott Finley

We’re fast approaching the season for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Current plans are to be back LIVE and in person this year!  No matter where you live, there’s a Walk close to you!

Our upcoming Texas Walks and dates are:

Lufkin                                           October 2

The Woodlands                             October 2

Waco                                            October 2

Round Rock                                  October 9

Longview                                      October 9

Galveston                                     October 9

Abilene                                         October 9

Victoria                                         October 9

New Braunfels                               October 9

Texoma (Sherman-Denison)          October 16

Texarkana                                     October 16

Beaumont                                     October 16

Baytown                                       October 16

Bryan/College Station                    October 16

Grapevine                                     October 16

San Antonio                                  October 16

Midland-Odessa                            October 16

Grandscape (The Colony)              October 23

Nacogdoches                                October 23

El Paso                                         October 23

South Padre Island                        October 23

Sugar Land                                   October 30

Fort Worth                                     October 30

Waxahachie                                  October 30

Weatherford                                  October 30

Lubbock                                        October 30

Dallas                                           November 6

Houston                                        November 6

Laredo                                          November 6

Edinburg                                       November 6

Fredericksburg                              November 13

Tyler                                             November 13

Corpus Christi                               November 13

Arlington                                       November 20

 

These Texas Walks are just part of the over 600 being held nationally this year.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research – all made possible by people like you.

Now that you’re ready to walk, join your local Walk to End Alzheimer’s!  You can find it at  https://act.alz.org/   Organize a team of your own, or join another team with friends!   These one day Walk events are a fun way to spend a Saturday and help raise funds for Alzheimer’s research and education.

The health and safety of Walk participants, staff and volunteers remain top priorities. All in-person events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more. The Association will continue to closely monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, we ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.  For those who prefer it, a Walk from Home option will offer Walk-day experiences through the website and mobile app.

We’d like to thank Edward Jones and CVS Health, our national presenting sponsors.

And just a reminder – you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas.  He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org

 

