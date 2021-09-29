LCI, LCE recipients of great kits
Exceptional Emergency Center Orange partnered with Clorox recently to put together some Teacher Survival Kits. These kits include Clorox wipes, first aid kits, stickers, gum, steel water bottles, and more. They chose LCI and LCE to be the recipients of these kits. We are blessed to have Exceptional Emergency Center as a partner in promoting health, wellness, and safety in our district and our community.
