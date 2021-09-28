September 28, 2021

Orange Police Beat 9.17-9.23.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 17 – September 23, 2021:

Friday, Sept. 17

  • Controlled substance at the 2600 block of International
  • Hit and run resulting in a fatality at the 3200 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Assault at the 2300 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 1300 block of West John Ave

Saturday, Sept. 18

  • Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Warrant at Wexford
  • Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 5000 block of Bob Hall Road

Sunday, Sept. 19

  • Trespassing at the 1500 block of 10th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Cruelty towards a child at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave

Monday, Sept. 20

  • Theft at the 1400 block of 14th Street
  • Runaway at the 200 block of Strickland Drive
  • Theft at the 1700 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave

Tuesday, Sept. 21

  • Theft at the 5500 block of Mickler Drive
  • Warrant at the 4500 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street

Wednesday, Sept. 22

  • Cruelty towards a child at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assist other agency at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 3400 block of Interstate 10

Thursday, Sept. 23

  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1000 block of State Hwy 87
  • Warrant at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
  • Assault at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

