Lady Cardinals move up to No. 6 in latest Class 4A state poll
Here is the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Top 25 in each class:
Class 2A (includes Class 1A)
- Crawford 29-6
- Bosqueville 29-0
- Beckville 31-4
- Iola 27-7
- Wink 27-3
- Fayetteville 31-1
- Thrall 25-7
- Bremond 25-2
- San Isidro 24-4
- Albany 19-3
- Tom Bean 20-4
- Cayuga 23-5
- Yorktown 21-5
- Blum 16-11
- Northside 18-6
- Schulenburg 23-9
- Frost 15-5
- Benjamin 24-6
- Evadale 25-9
- Alvord 13-5
- Sulphur Bluff 16-6
- Valley Mills 15-5
- Strawn 15-3
- Hawkins 13-3
- Johnson City 20-10
Class 3A
- White Oak 27-1
- East Bernard 31-1
- Big Sandy Harmony 21-1
- Holliday 27-5
- Hardin 27-5
- Shallowater 29-3
- Lorena 25-4
- Gunter 21-6
- Bushland 22-4
- West Rusk 20-4
- Troy 20-4
- Fairfield 24-6
- West 23-8
- Rains 16-6
- Brazos 25-9
- Franklin 23-10
- Scurry-Rosser 20-4
- Blue Ridge 18-3
- Natalia 17-4
- Boyd 18-5
- Columbus 25-7
- Anderson-Shiro 19-5
- Lyford 17-5
- Brownfield 20-4
- Woodville 19-5
Class 4A
- Farmersville 30-1
- Hereford 33-2
- Pleasanton 29-2
- Celina 28-1
- Carthage 26-4
- Bridge City 28-4
- Bellville 26-8
- Decatur 24-8
- Wimberley 20-7
- China Spring 21-9
- Gatesville 19-5
- Kennedale 23-5
- Rockport-Fulton 21-8
- San Elizario 20-6
- Benbrook 21-7
- Godley 24-7
- Geronimo Navarro 23-8
- Stephenville 20-10
- Brownsboro 17-5
- Hargrave 17-4
- Bullard 18-8
- Needville 21-11
- Paris 17-7
- Glen Rose 18-9
- Midland Greenwood 25-6
Class 5A
- Dallas Highland Park 26-5
- College Station 27-2
- New Braunfels Canyon 30-7
- Leander Rouse 24-11
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 29-5
- McKinney North 16-6
- Frisco Reedy 20-5
- Lucas Lovejoy 25-6
- Justin Northwest 19-8
- Gregory-Portland 28-7
- Dripping Springs 25-14
- Barbers Hill 29-3
- Lufkin 28-4
- McAllen Veteran’s Memorial 22-11
- Austin Anderson 21-5
- Mission Pioneer 27-3
- El Paso Burges 19-4
- Midlothian 26-7
- Colleyville Heritage 28-9
- Plainview 23-9
- McAllen Rowe 23
- Lake Creek 19-8-5
- Lubbock Cooper 26-10
- Manvel 22-11
- North Forney 19-10
Class 6A
- Flower Mound 29-3
- San Antonio Brandeis 32-2
- Arlington Martin 25-2
- Pearland Dawson 30-4
- Houston Cypress Ranch 28-3
- El Paso Franklin 32-3
- Austin 29-5
- V.R. Eaton 25-2
- Smithson Valley 25-4
- Round Rock 28-9
- The Woodlands 30-5
- Austin Lake Travis 30-10
- Klein 26-8
- San Antonio Reagan 32-6
- Plano West 20-6
- Katy Tompkins 25-5
- Laredo United 22-4
- Harlingen 27-5
- Denton Guyer 14-9
- Ridge Point 14-9
- Austin Vandegrift 26-9
- Prosper 23-8
- Laredo Alexander 16-8
- Lewisville Marcus 21-6
- San Marcos 28-7
