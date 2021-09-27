Donna Sue Self Mitchell, 69, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Donna was born July 21, 1952 in Orange, Texas where she resided her entire life. Her parents were Louise (Doughty) Self and Hebert Q. Self.

Donna graduated from Little Cypress in 1970. She was a licensed medical technologist who worked at Orange Memorial Hospital. Donna married the love of her life, Carey Mitchell, on May 25, 1984. They were married for 37 years at the time of her death. Donna had a passion for flowers. She loved selecting the right one and enjoyed watching them grow. Carey and Donna immersed themselves in helping others as members of Mauriceville FUMC. They had recently joined First Church of Nazarene in Orange and eagerly anticipated their new friendships but COVID and Donna’s failing health limited their involvement.

Donna is predeceased by her parents, Hebert and Louise Self and infant sister, Nelda Faye Self.

Survivors include: Carey Mitchell (her spouse), daughters, Christina Gengo and husband Damon and Erika Mitchell, grandchildren, Kendall Judice and Pamela Harrell, and great-grandchildren, Emma and Yggi. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Helen DeRoche and husband Al. Also surviving are brother, Gary Self and wife Cathey, nephew, Jonathan Self, niece, Emily Bradley and husband Aaron, and one great-nephew, Harrison Brown Bradley.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at First Church of Nazarene in Orange with Pastor Brad McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will begin prior to services at 10:00 a.m., at First Church of Nazarene in Orange.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Latta, Gordon Latta, James Van Pelt, Damon Gengo, Bill Young and Jonathan Self.