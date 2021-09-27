Bobcats pile up new PRs at Munson Invitational

The Orangefield Bobcats cross country team hopped back on the course in a big way this past Saturday at the Tony Munson Invitational.

The boys started us off with some great 5K times over all. First to cross the line was Payton Wrinkle with a season best time of 17:09 to take second place on the day. Payton was followed up by his teammates Tanner Sullivan and Brayden Trammell who pushed each other to two personal records running 19:16 and 19:17 respectively. And to add to the personal best train Brayden Babin ran a new best of 20:23.

The personal bests did not stop there. The girls are up next and they were poised to run a great 2 mile race. The first to cross the line for the lady Bobcats fresh off of being crowned homecoming queen was Draven Crochet with a personal best time of 13:56 to grab 16th places. Other personal records on the day were Kadee English 14:19 for 23rd, Sally Crosby 14:46, and Sadie Malagarie 14:54.

The Bobcats will be back on the track to run at Lufkin Hudson next Saturday October 2nd.