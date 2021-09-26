Hope for Today: Elohim reigns in the face of evil and injustice

The God of the Bible says of Himself, “. . . for I am God, and there is no other; I am God, and there is none like me, declaring the end from the beginning and from ancient times things not yet done, saying, ‘My counsel shall stand, and I will accomplish all my purpose’ . . . (Isaiah 46:9-10)

When mankind squares his shoulders back and holds his head high in pride, his Creator says to him, “I am God, and there is none like me.” When evil abounds and the pillars of justice fail, the Lord says, “I am God, and there is none like me.” When the things God has done and only can do are attributed to science, government or other entities of this world, He forcefully states, “I am God, and there is none like me.” When people forget God and trust in themselves, the King of kings declares, “I am God, and there is none like me.” Who is this God?

He is Elohim (El-o-heem). The Supreme God. The God of all gods. The One True God. Elohim is a name ancient Hebrews chose to describe the God who created the heavens and earth.

Do not mistake Almighty God’s invisibility or silence as approval of evil or abandonment of His children. For God has spoken on both points. First, He will bring justice on all those who perpetrate evil and refuse His command to repent. Among those who will receive Elohim’s justice are the rebellious and self-righteous, because they continually reject the Lordship of Christ and His extended merciful hand. Secondly, He will never abandon His faithful as they walk through dark and dangerous valleys during evil and trying times. Elohim’s love and presence is like a rock. He is firm, steadfast and trustworthy. He is like no other.

The greatness of Elohim and the authority He possess over the lives and eternal souls of people is absolute. On judgment day military generals, kings and presidents, and people of sizeable wealth and influence will come trembling before Elohim’s throne and beg for mercy, but because they refused His mercy in this life, Elohim will cast them out of His sight forever. In this life, evil people boast of their godless exploits and rejoice in their vane achievements, but one day they will be forced to bow before Elohim and their mouths stopped, as the Almighty will declare His final judgment against them.

Elohim came from heaven to earth in the form of a baby over 2,000 years ago. He came as a man, Jesus of Nazareth. Through Him, Almighty God walked among us. He showed His power over evil, the Devil, nature and disease. The cross on which Jesus died, was Elohim’s greatest display of Lordship over all. He showed Himself greater than any power on earth when He died and rose again. Once and for all time, the world saw how He conquered sin and death, then smashed evil’s twin heads under His feet.

Elohim is a mighty and conquering King, and from His throne comes a river of mercy. Whoever has repented of their sin and placed their faith in Jesus, can drink of its living waters. The man of war, can be transformed into a man of peace. A woman of bitterness, can be changed into a woman of joy.

In this chaotic world kingdoms topple, economies collapse, cancer diagnoses come, evil and injustice often win. When these things happen, we sometimes say “Why God?” or “Where are you?” No matter what we see with our eyes or feel deep inside, there is a truth that is unchangeable – ELOHIM REIGNS! By faith, believe this truth. Listen quietly. He is speaking. Can you hear Him? “I am God, and there is no other.”

A prayer for you – “Lord God, you are King over all. Though the world be filled with uncertainty and trouble, you remain on your throne, watching over all. From your throne let justice and mercy come. I pray for mercy upon those who have never known your forgiveness. Bring them to repent and discover your mercy today. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Clint Decker is President of Great Awakenings. Hope for Today is a nationally syndicated column. Please share your comment or question with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org.