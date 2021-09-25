Discipline – 30 Weeks to Oneness

Discipline – As it pertains to “Oneness” this word discipline can get a bad rap.

At first thought we typically think of discipline as the reapproval and correction when boundaries are crossed and limits exceeded. This type of discipline is very much needed in the growth and cultivation of the family and even with ourselves.

I want to propose that if we look to implement discipline, we can minimize our experience of corrective discipline.

Here’s what I’m saying: If we implement discipline, the type of discipline that comes with the practice of training to obey rules or a code of behavior, that comes with a branch of knowledge, typically studied in higher education. We’ll place ourselves in the posture of positive productivity.

To go through the process of disciplining by way of correction without the cultivation of disciplining positive productivity, we’re only breaking down and not building up.

Let me explain it in a manner that some of us can truly identify with, as it pertains to losing weight.

If we go through the process of punishing the body by withholding food to lose weight and never discipline the body to portion control. As soon as we reach our goal, we’ll pick the weight back up if not more.

To reach goals, to live better takes the discipline punishment of sacrifice. To continue to thrive in this new accomplishment takes the discipline of positive productivity.

What areas are we weak in? What type of disciplines have we implemented? If we find ourselves struggling to reach our desired goals and accomplishments to oneness. Have we accepted these two schools of principles?

We must undergo the discipline of sacrifice and the discipline of structure. One without the other is just wasted time.

The manuscript of the Master says whom the lord loves, He corrects.

Do we love ourselves enough to implement and apply discipline to ourselves?

We can say what we want. It’s our attitude and behavior that speaks the truth.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.