Orange County COVID-19 updated numbers
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 9.21.21
372 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Sep 14- Sep 20. (201 confirmed, 171 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
11-20yo (69 cases)
31-40yo (60 cases)
0-10yo (57 cases)
Monthly Trends
This is the first week since August, where the reported cases for Orange County hasn’t increased by at least 150 cases per week. Listed below are the reflected trends.
8/24- 8/30: 811 new cases
8/31- 9/6: 504 new cases
9/7-9/13: 513 new cases
9/14-9/20: 372 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 8 yo):
8/24- 8/30: 291 new cases
8/31- 9/6: 170 new cases
9/7-9/13: 111 new cases
9/14-9/20: 77 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 39 cases currently being hospitalized:
2 were fully vaccinated
2 partially vaccinated
35 were not vaccinated
12 on ventilator
