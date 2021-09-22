Orange County COVID-19 updated numbers

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 9.21.21

372 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Sep 14- Sep 20. (201 confirmed, 171 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

11-20yo (69 cases)

31-40yo (60 cases)

0-10yo (57 cases)

Monthly Trends

This is the first week since August, where the reported cases for Orange County hasn’t increased by at least 150 cases per week. Listed below are the reflected trends.

8/24- 8/30: 811 new cases

8/31- 9/6: 504 new cases

9/7-9/13: 513 new cases

9/14-9/20: 372 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 8 yo):

8/24- 8/30: 291 new cases

8/31- 9/6: 170 new cases

9/7-9/13: 111 new cases

9/14-9/20: 77 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 39 cases currently being hospitalized:

2 were fully vaccinated

2 partially vaccinated

35 were not vaccinated

12 on ventilator