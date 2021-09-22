Community Calendar 9.23 – 9.25.21

Sept. 23

Ribbon Cutting

Vidor Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for Turf Ttext Yard Signs at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Vidor City Hall located at 1395 North Main inVidor.

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets. Fried catfish or grilled chicken and all the trimmings. There will be a live auction, door prizes and live entertainment. Food provided by Robert’s Steak House and B&W Enterprises. All money raised will help fund the Orange County Special Angels Rodeo. For more information, contact Jo at 409.670.6358, Lue at 409.670.2206 or Kevin at 409.651.9948

Sept. 25

Free Cooking Class

Celebrate Fall with a free cooking class under the pavilion at The Field of Plenty 2120 Wickard, Orange, Texas starting at 10:00 on Saturday September 25, 2021. The Field of Plenty is directly behind Orange Christian Service which is on West Park.

Participants will learn ways to cook healthy vegetables for their family, taste all that is cooked, receive a folder of healthy vegetable recipes and packages of fall vegetable seeds for their own garden. Masks are requested.

Seating is limited to 10. RSVP (409) 233-7927

Gradnigo Benefit

A benefit for John Gradnigo Sr., cancer survivor, is being held at the corner of the Kroger’s parking lot at 16th Street Park in Orange on Saturday, Sept. 25. We will have links on a bun, chips, and water for $5 and turkey legs with bread and water for $10. Please come out and enjoy this occasion. We thank you for your participation. Thank you in advance, The Gradnigos and friends.