Lady Bobcats zip past WO-S

ORANGEFIELD – With another powerful performance by outstanding hitter Madison Greenway, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats zipped past the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-20, 25-13, 25-13 in District 22-4A action at Bobcat Gym Tuesday night.

Greenway led the Lady Bobcats (22-7, 3-1) with 19 kills, which was two more than the entire Lady Mustang team.

The Lady Mustangs (0-3 in district) battled hard and had a nice rally in Game One but the Lady Bobcats zipped to easy wins in the last two games.

The Lady Bobcats finished with 40 kills while the Lady Mustangs had 17.

Mackenzie Haley had eight kills for the Lady Bobcats while Kylie Mouton had five. Kenadie Dubois had three kills while Greenlea Oldham and Harleigh Rawls added two apiece.

Paris Overstreet powered the Lady Mustang arsenal with seven kills. Laila Rhodes and Trinity Garrett had three apiece while Katie Hogg had two.

The Lady Bobcats scored 46 points and six aces off of their service game.

Faith Burnette served up 16 points and two aces. Brianna Moore had nine points and Libby Thurman had six. Greenway had five points and two aces and Alayna Dodd had five points and an ace while Rawls added four points and an ace.

The Lady Mustangs scored 20 points and three aces off of their service game.

Hogg had five points. T’Era Garrett had four points. Trinity Garrett had three points and an ace. Naudia Watson had three points and an ace while Overstreet also had an ace.

WO-S grabbed a 15-14 edge in Game One but the Lady Bobcats ran off five unanswered points to grab a 19-15 edge. WO-S scrapped back to get to within 22-20 but Orangefield tallied the last three points.

The Lady Bobcats went on a 7-0 spurt in Game Two, going from a 11-9 edge to 18-9 as they were able to go on and seal the game.

Orangefield darted out to a 6-0 cushion in Game Three and held back the Lady Mustangs the rest of the way.

The Lady Bobcats will host LC-M Friday while the Lady Mustangs return home to host Silsbee.