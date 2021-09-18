September 18, 2021

Photo courtesy of Lacey Hale

Pet of the Week – Bandit

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:18 am Saturday, September 18, 2021

Meet Bandit.  He’s a sweet, playful pup who’s waiting to be your loyal companion.  With his black and white markings and big brown eyes, he’s sure to win your heart.  Please consider giving Bandit a loving furever home.  For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409.883.3468.

