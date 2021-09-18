Orange Police Beat 9.10-9.16.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 10 – September 16, 2021:
Friday, Sept. 10
- Threats at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Harassment at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Green Ave
- Assault at the 1000 block of 13th Street
- Burglary at the 5000 block of Bob Hall Road
Saturday, Sept. 11
- Threats at the 1200 block of Palm Drive
- Assault at the 1800 block of Maple Ave
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at Interstate 10 State Line
- Fatal traffic collision at the one mile north of Farm to Market Road 1078 on State Hwy. 62
Sunday, Sept. 12
- Assault at the 100 block of West New Jersey Street
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Shoplifting at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Assault at Enner and South service road
Monday, Sept. 13
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 15000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Assault at the 2800 block of Clark Circle
Tuesday, Sept. 14
- Theft at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 2200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 1600 block of West John Ave
- Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage westbound mile marker 880
- Harassment at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
Wednesday, Sept. 15
- Controlled substance at Meeks and Woodmont
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2200 block of Simmons Drive
- Trespassing at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Theft at the 6300 block of Meadow Mist Drive
- Controlled substance at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Trespassing at the 300 block of Schley Ave.
- Controlled substance at the 2900 block of Interstate 10
Thursday, Sept. 16
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4500 block of Bob Hall Road
- Damaged property at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 5th Street
- Abandon vehicle on Womack Road
- Sexual assault reported
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
