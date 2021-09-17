Bobcats punish old rival Buna, 41-0

By Caleb Adams

BUNA –The Orangefield Bobcats roughed up the Buna Cougars 41-0 in Buna on Friday night to wrap up their non-district schedule.

The Bobcats (3-1) took care of things easily thanks to their great running game and defense.

Defensively the Bobcats had a great night, stopping the Cougars (0-4) from getting any meaningful yards and points all night long, including two interceptions from Beau Elkins and Tyler Shearin in the secondary. Nothing the Cougars did worked and the Bobcats had the answer for everything.

Offensively the Bobcats had a field day rushing the ball. Cameron Dischler would lead the team in rushing. He had 172 rushing yards, including two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. His ability to break away and not get tackled easily is a big reason for his success, on top of his offensive line taking care of the Cougars all night.

The Bobcats finished with 406 yards, 386 on the ground.

Orangefield’s defense limited the Cougars to just 98 total yards. Buna quarterback Dylan Graffagnino was just 3-of-14 for 91 yards and the two interceptions.

The Bobcats will know turn their focus towards the District 11-4A Division II opener at home against Silsbee next week.

The Bobcats had this game handled from their first score, and never let their foot off the gas offensively. Not to mention their defense was able to shut down the Cougars at every step.

The Bobcats got the game’s first points thanks to a big run from Dischler. After forcing a punt the Bobcats got the ball on their own 25 yard line. On the second play of the drive, Dischler found the outside and broke off for a 74-yard touchdown run for the Bobcats. The PAT went wide, but the Bobcats led 6-0 with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Dischler found the end zone again for the Bobcats. Between running backs Hunter Ashworth, who had 98 yards, and Dischler the Bobcats were able to drive the length of the field on the ground. Dischler broke off a big 39- yard run and Ashworth had one for 14 to set up the red zone attempt from the 6. Dischler would punch in the final few yards for the score. The 2-point conversion was successful and the Bobcats led 14-0 with 10:50 left in the first half.

Quarterback Brayden Parker scored his first passing touchdown of the game, and first completion on the same play for the next Bobcat score. A play action on fourth down would get Dischler wide open over the middle, Parker hit his window and Dischler came down with the score. The PAT would go in making the score 21-0 Bobcats with 4:20 left in the second quarter, and that would be the lead at the half.

Ashworth got on the board with a couple big runs to open up the second half for the Bobcats. Ashworth broke away for two big 20-yard runs, one to get the drive going and one to finish it off. The first drive of the half turned into seven points after the PAT went in, making it 28-0 Bobcats with 7:54 left in the third quarter.

The freight train Ashworth drug players with him all drive to extend their lead even more. After another defensive stop the Bobcats ground game took over and easily walked down the field. Gavin Perry-Koci had a big 20-yard run on the march to get things going. Ashworth would take over and work it in with a pile of Cougars on him. He finally pushed it in from four yards out for the score. The extra-point would go wide again making the score 34-0 with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.

The second team offense came in for the Bobcats, but they didn’t miss a beat. Hayden Dwyer became the main running back. Dwyer would get a few attempts to drive it in from inside the five, and finally got the score from the two yard line as the Bobcats led 41-0 with three minutes left to play.