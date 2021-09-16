September 16, 2021

Hospice Volunteers Needed

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:46 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

Southeast Texas Hospice is currently recruiting for new volunteers. Be part of making a difference for someone when they need it most. We need volunteers for companionship visits with our hospice patients and volunteers for crafts and office work.

Call the office (409)886-0622 or send a DM on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SoutheastTexasHospice/ for more questions or if you’re ready to get your training started.

