September 14, 2021

  • 73°

Vinton man arrested for multiple charges

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:17 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

VINTON, LA  – On September 12, 2021, officers of the Vinton Police Department were dispatched to the 1000-block of Stevenson Street for an armed robbery complaint.

The victim told responding officers the suspect pointed a gun at him then stole his money and a cellular phone. Detectives were able to execute a search warrant on a home in the 1000-block of Stevenson Street where they discovered narcotics, a stolen firearm, and the victim’s property.

Detectives arrested Trevin Alex Chevalier, 26, of Vinton for Armed Robbery with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of CDS I, and Drug Paraphernalia. Chevalier was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Chevalier’s bond is $124,500 set by Judge Tony Fazzio. Detective Garrett Trahan is the lead investigator.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar