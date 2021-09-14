Today is Sept. 14

NATIONAL PARENTS DAY OFF

All parents deserve a day off. On September 14th, National Parents Day Off brings an opportunity for parents to recharge and get some much-deserved recognition.

Parents are the organizers, cheerleaders, teachers, and directors of the family. They wear many hats and rarely have a moment for themselves. Yet, they are dedicated to raising successful, well-adjusted children. Once school starts, parents have a window of time to take a breather. While we know carpools, after-school activities and school projects seem never-ending, taking time for yourself benefits you and the entire family.

National Parents Day Off focuses on recognizing every parent and rewarding them for their commitment to their children, no matter what stage of life they are in.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalParentsDayOff

Parenting can be challenging and messy; that’s why parents should get ready for an EPIC BREAK! Epic and hilarious supermom and actress, Mindy Kaling, are helping parents get some “me time” and will surprise a few lucky parents with gifts via social media to help them take a break and celebrate. How?

On September 13, 2021, Kaling and Epic will kick off the celebration by prompting “tell us you’re a parent without telling us you’re a parent” and asking parents to share on Instagram the funny, messy and real side of parenting with a video or image using #NationalParentsDayOff and tagging @epic4kids that shows you’re a parent without saying a word.

Kaling and Epic will surprise a few lucky consumers who post the best/funniest/most inventive social posts on September 14, 2021, with the ultimate prize package that will be personalized based on their submission.

Epic will also be rewarding 100 caregivers with a $100 gift cards to Wine.com to those who share and use the hashtag.

Join the campaign by sharing your parenting moments using #NationalParentsDayOff and tagging @epic4kids on social media.

Epic founded National Parents Day Off in 2021 to show their appreciation for parents and encourage them to take a much-deserved break. Designed for unlimited discovery and unmatched safety, Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids. Built on a collection of 40,000+ popular, high-quality books, audiobooks, and videos from 250+ of the world’s best publishers – Epic reaches more than 50 million kids in homes and classrooms and safely fuels curiosity and reading confidence. In addition, Epic has made access free to educators, and more than 2 million teachers use it in the classroom. To learn more, visit getepic.com.

The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed the first National Parents Day Off to be observed on September 14, 2021, and every year thereafter.

NATIONAL ANTS ON A LOG DAY

The second Tuesday in September each year celebrates National Ants On A Log Day. This day recognizes this iconic and healthy food snack enjoyed by millions of people across the USA and around the world.

We make this delicious snack by spreading peanut butter on celery and placing raisins on top. The snack name was first used in the 1950s. The typical peanut butter version of ants on a log is recommended as a healthy snack by the McKinley Health Center at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. How healthy is it? We’ve outlined each ingredient to give you an idea.

Raisins add a little sweetness to snack time while also providing vitamin C, selenium, and zinc. They’re also low in sodium and are a good source of potassium, making them great for blood pressure. Another healthy benefit of raisins includes iron, copper, and magnesium. Coupled with potassium, these pH-balancing minerals help keep stomach acid in order.

The next layer, peanut butter, is an excellent source of protein. Along with that, peanut butter offers a boost of healthy fat, too.

Finally, crispy celery is low in calories. But that’s not all! In the crunch of celery, you’ll find fiber, folate, potassium, and vitamin K. Not only is it low in calories, but it doesn’t have any of the fat and cholesterol other snack foods have either.

Early September is a time when kids are headed back to school and more importantly, back to studying. To keep them (and their parents) fueled with brain food is an important tool for staying focused. The designation is to celebrate and encourage healthy snacking using one of the most iconic treats that both old and new generations enjoy.

On this date: