NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 am Tue 9.14.21

Nicholas will continue to weaken as it slowly moves through the Houston TX area today. Tonight it will slowly turn east and head towards the Beaumont region, before slowing down or even stalling in southwest Louisiana Wednesday into Thursday.

Wind gusts today will be in the 25 to 45 mph range for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. A few power outages will be possible. Gusts will be 20 to 30 mph across the remainder of the region.

Rain totals will be 4 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Be aware of the road conditions. Traveling is not recommended during flash flood warnings.

Tides will be 1 to 2 feet above normal today and tomorrow. Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tides.

There is only a marginal 5% chance for tornadoes today across most of our region.