LSCO hires former Deweyville Superintendent for new Associate Dean of Technical Studies Role

Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) is thrilled to welcome Keith Jones, Ed.D., to the Gator Family as the new Associate Dean of Technical Studies. Kristin Walker, Dean of Health, Workforce, and Technical Studies, has charged Dr. Jones with leading the technical education programs, including Instrumentation, Industrial Technology, Maritime, Process Technology, and Welding, developing new programs, ensuring students and faculty have resources to be successful, connecting faculty with business and industry partners, supporting internships and apprenticeships, and pursuing grants for buildings, equipment, and other resources.

“We are incredibly excited to have Dr. Jones join our team at LSCO. His vast experience in education and within the maritime industry will reap many benefits for our college and will contribute to our collective mission of transforming lives,” said Dean Walker.

“The environment here is incredible. The faculty and staff serve with such kindness and enthusiasm that it elevates the entire college experience and carries over into the attitudes and performance of the students. This is a fantastic place for a young person to learn the skills to make an excellent living,” Dr. Jones said.

Dr. Jones began his career in the maritime industry, but to allow for more time with family, he moved to teaching. He began his teaching career through LSCO’s Alternative Certification for Educators (ACE) program while teaching economics at Memorial High School in Port Arthur. He then spent nearly a decade at Bridge City as an assistant principal before moving to Deweyville ISD, where he later became superintendent.

Dr. Jones has been married to his wife, Crystal, for 22 years, and has three sons; one is serving in the Army, one is earning an associate degree from LSCO, and one is enrolled in Bridge City High School, where his wife is an assistant principal.

“I began to take notice [of LSCO] when my son would come home from college excited about his day. Every week he had new stories about how fantastic his instructors were, how everyone on campus goes out of their way to make folks feel appreciated, and how even the President would stop and sit on a bench and listen to students talk about their experiences,” Dr. Jones said.

After graduating from Port Neches-Groves High School, Dr. Jones earned a Bachelor of Science in Maritime Administration from Texas A&M-Galveston. In addition to his maritime degree, Dr. Jones earned an M.B.A. from Lamar University, a Doctorate of Educational Leadership (Ed.D.), also from Lamar, and is currently earning a Master of Education in Special Education. Dr. Jones is also certified as U.S. Coast Guard-licensed Captain, holding certificates as Master for vessels to 25 tons, Mate for vessels to 100 tons, and towing and sailing endorsements.