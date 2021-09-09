NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 1 p.m. Thu 9.9.21

A tropical wave near Central America will move over the Bay of Campeche by Saturday. This disturbance has a low 30% chance for development before it runs into Mexico early next week.

Moisture from this system will give us high rain chances starting Sunday, and continuing through much of next week. As much as 5 to 10 inches of rain is possible from this system. During periods of heavy rain, roads can flood. If you can’t tell how deep the water is on the road, turn around, and don’t drown.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Larry and Mindy are in the Atlantic and pose no threat to us. A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a medium 60% chance for development, but it will stay in the Atlantic as well.